Corporate Deal

SoFi Technologies Inc. announced that it has acquired fintech mortgage provider Wyndham Capital Mortgage. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based SoFi was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Raaj S. Narayan and Eric M. Feinstein. Counsel information for Wyndham Capital, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 7:54 AM

