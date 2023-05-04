Corporate Deal

Option Care Health and Amedisys Inc. have agreed to an all-stock merger, valuing Amedisys at approximately $3.6 billion. The transaction, announced May 3, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Lake County, Illinois-based Option Care was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and McDermott Will & Emery. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Carlo Zenkner and Sarkis Jebejian. Amedisys, which is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Kyle Seifried and Krishna Veeraraghavan.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 7:43 AM

nature of claim: /