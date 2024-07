Corporate Deal

TowerBrook Capital Partners LP has agreed to acquire a majority stake in IDAK Food Group in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based TowerBrook was advised by a Fried Frank team that includes partners Chris Barron, Christian Iwasko and Michelle Tong. Counsel information for IDAK Food Group, which is based in Spreitenbach, Switzerland, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 16, 2024, 3:26 PM