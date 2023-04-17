Corporate Deal

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has agreed to acquire mineral and royalty interests from Sabalo Holdings subsidiary, MB Minerals LP, for approximately $143 million. Fort Worth, Texas-based Kimbell Royalty was advised by Kelly Hart & Hallman and a White & Case team led by partners Jason Rocha and Charlie Ofner. MB Minerals, which is based in Houston, was represented by Bracewell. The Bracewell team included partners Molly E. Butkus, Jonathon K. Hance, Steven J. Lorch and Charles H. Still Jr.

Energy

April 17, 2023, 10:43 AM

nature of claim: /