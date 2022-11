Corporate Deal

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., has agreed to acquire ownership of Beyond6 LLC (B6) and its network of 55 compressed natural gas stations from Mercuria Energy Trading and B6 CEO Andrew West. Financial terms were not disclosed. Geneva-based Mercuria Energy is represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partner James Garrett. Counsel information for Chevron, based in San Ramon, California, was not immediately available.

Energy

November 22, 2022, 7:43 AM