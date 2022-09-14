Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Syntagma Capital has agreed to acquire certain assets of industrial minerals producer Imerys' paper markets business for approximately 390 million euros ($390 million), including an earn-out based on the future performance of the business. The transaction, announced Sept. 9, is expected to close by the end of the first half of 2023. Belgium-based Syntagma is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Hugo Nocerino. Counsel information for Imerys, based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 14, 2022, 9:36 AM