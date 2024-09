Corporate Deal

Miss Group, backed by private equity firm Perwyn, has acquired Norwegian hosting company Domeneshop. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based Miss Group was advised by Squire Patton Boggs partner Matt Canipa and SANDS Advokatfirma DA partner Erik Lind. Counsel information for Domainnameshop was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 03, 2024, 12:09 PM