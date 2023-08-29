Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Goldman Sachs Asset Management have agreed to invest more than $1 billion in insurance agency World Insurance Associates LLC in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by Weil Gotshal and Willkie Farr. The Weil Gotshal team was led by private equity partners Timothy Burns and Brian Parness. World Insurance, which is based in Iselin, New Jersey, was represented by a Simpson Thacher team.

Insurance

August 29, 2023, 9:02 AM

