Corporate Deal

Mobilezone has agreed to acquire mobile internet provider Digital Republic AG in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close Jan. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Counsel information was not available for mobilezone. Digital Republic, which is based in Zurich, is represented by a Baker McKenzie team including partners Alexander Fischer, Julia Schieber and Eva-Maria Strobel.

Telecommunications

December 28, 2022, 11:32 AM