Corporate Deal

Lotus Technology Inc., a luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, is going public via SPAC merger with L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Lotus Technology Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $5.4 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 31, is expected to be completed in the latter half of 2023. Wuhan, China-based Lotus is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Han Kun Law Offices. L Catterton Asia, which is based in Singapore, is represented by Fangda Partners and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Joseph Casey, Steve Lin, Jesse Sheley and Justin Zhou.

Investment Firms

January 31, 2023, 9:09 AM