Corporate Deal

KPS Capital Partners, through its newly formed affiliate, announced that it has agreed to acquire Sport Group TopCo GmbH, including AstroTurf and other brands, from funds advised by Equistone Partners Europe. The transaction, announced April 8, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KPS was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Alvaro Membrillera, Pelin Eski and Cole Parker. Equistone Partners, which is based in London, was represented by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Burc Hesse and Sebastian Pauls.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 11, 2024, 12:07 PM

nature of claim: /