Corporate Deal

Reed Smith has guided Fasanara Capital Ltd. in connection with a credit on-chain securitization pool on the Celo blockchain between Fasanara and Untangled Finance. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Fasanara Capital was advised by Reed Smith partners Mark Bini, Ramsey Hanna, Brett Hillis and Nick Stainthorpe. Counsel information for Untangled Finance was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

May 21, 2024, 11:46 AM

