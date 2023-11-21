Corporate Deal

Energy Projects operator TechnipFMC plc has agreed to sell the company's measurement solutions business to One Equity Partners for $205 million in cash. The transaction, announced Nov. 20, is expected to close during the first half of 2024. London-based TechnipFMC was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partner Christopher Drewry. Counsel information for One Equity, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

