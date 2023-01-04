Corporate Deal

Cactus Inc., a wellhead and pressure control equipment manufacturer, with its holding company, HighRidge Resources Inc. and newly formed subsidiary, Atlas Merger Sub, have agreed to acquire spoolable pipe technology designer and manufacturer, FlexSteel Technologies Holdings and its affiliates for approximately $621 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 3, is expected to close in early 2023. Houston-based Cactus is advised by Bracewell. FlexSteel Technologies, which is also based in Houston, is represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Chris Rowley.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 04, 2023, 8:16 AM