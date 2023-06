Corporate Deal

Oak View Group announced that it has acquired hospitality provider Rhubarb Hospitality Collection in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Eversheds Sutherland. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Oak View was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Hamesh Khatkar and Aprajita Dhundia. Rhubarb Hospitality, which is based in London, was represented by an Eversheds Sutherland team.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 05, 2023, 7:34 AM

