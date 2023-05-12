Corporate Deal

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies Inc., a green hydrogen platform, is going public via SPAC merger with RMG Acquisition Corp. III. As a result of the merger, H2B2 Electrolysis will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $750 million. The transaction, announced May 9, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. H2B2 Electrolysis, which is based in Madrid, was represented by Latham & Watkins. The SPAC was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Pérez-Llorca.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 12, 2023, 8:32 AM

