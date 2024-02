Corporate Deal

Lottery operator Allwyn AG announced that it has acquired a majority stake in online instant win games operator Instant Win Gaming Ltd. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lucerne, Switzerland-based Allwyn was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Keir MacLennan and Jiri Peterka. Counsel information for Instant Win Gaming, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

February 06, 2024, 12:11 PM

