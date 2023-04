Corporate Deal

American Pacific Group has agreed to make an investment in XLR8 EMS LLC, an electric assembly solution provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Larkspur, California-based American Pacific was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Joseph Hatina. Counsel information for San Clemente, California-based XLR8 EMS was not immediately available.

April 27, 2023, 11:01 AM

