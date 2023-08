Corporate Deal

Otis Worldwide Corp., an elevator, escalator and moving walkways developer and manufacturer, was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $750 million. Underwriters for the issuance, including BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group, were advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Daniel J. Bursky and Mark Hayek. The notes come due 2028.

August 17, 2023, 9:49 AM

