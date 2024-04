Corporate Deal

Kimberly-Clark has agreed to sell its Personal Protective Equipment business unit to Ansell Ltd. for $640 million. The transaction, announced April 8, is expected to close by Sept. 2024. Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partners Saee Muzumdar and Christopher Lang. Counsel information for Ansell, which is based in Richmond, Australia, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 09, 2024, 1:21 PM

nature of claim: /