Court Square Capital Partners has agreed to invest in Team Select Home Care. Financial terms were not disclosed. The existing sponsor, Tenex Capital Management, will continue to own a minority stake in Team Select. Tenex was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Jessica Sheridan. Counsel information was not immediately available for Court Square or Team Select.

May 10, 2023, 12:21 PM

