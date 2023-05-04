Corporate Deal

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management have agreed to acquire Arconic Corp. for an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion. The transaction, announced May 4, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. The deal also includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Irenic Capital Management. New York-based Apollo was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Brian Kim, Brian Scrivani and Taurie Zeitzer. Arconic, which is based in Pittsburgh, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Steven A. Rosenblum and Ronald C. Chen. Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Lowenstein Sandler counseled Irenic.

May 04, 2023, 12:17 PM

