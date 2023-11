Corporate Deal

Arcfield announced that it has completed its acquisition of aerospace missions company Orion Space Solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Virginia-based Arcfield was advised by Latham & Watkins and Covington & Burling. The Covington & Burling team was led by partners Scott Freling and Nooree Lee. Orion, based in Colorado, was represented by the Vaughn Law Offices and Dentons.

Aerospace & Defense

November 30, 2023, 12:07 PM

nature of claim: /