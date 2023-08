Corporate Deal

VION Biosciences LLC, a portfolio company of Iron Path Capital, has agreed to acquire Aldon Corp., a private label manufacturer for the health care and life sciences market. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nashville, Tennessee-based Iron Path was advised by McDermott Will & Emery. Counsel information for Aldon, which is based in Avon, New York, was not immediately available.

