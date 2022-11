Corporate Deal

MDB Capital Holdings, an investment banking firm, registered with the SEC on Nov. 10 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The Dallas-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Golenbock, Eiseman, Assor, Bell & Peskoe and Seyfarth Shaw.

November 14, 2022, 8:00 AM