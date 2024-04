Corporate Deal

Keyloop Holdings (UK) Ltd. has agreed to acquire automotive technology platform Automotive Transformation Group in a deal guided by King & Spalding; Paul Hastings and Taylor Wessing. Financial terms were not disclosed. Reading, United Kingdom-based Keyloop was advised by King & Spalding and Paul Hastings. Automotive Transformation, which is based in Maidstone, United Kingdom, was represented by a Taylor Wessing team.

Technology

April 11, 2024, 11:47 AM

