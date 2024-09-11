Corporate Deal

CSC Generation Enterprise has acquired outdoor recreation gear and apparel retailer Backcountry.com in a deal guided by Sheppard Mullin and Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Merrillville, Indiana-based CSC was advised by a Sheppard Mullin team that was led by partners Shon Glusky and Kevin Ryan. Backcountry.com, which is based in Park City, Utah, was represented by Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team included partners Alexander 'Sandy' Boer and Chris Comeau.

Retail & Consumer Goods

