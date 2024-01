Corporate Deal

Entertainment agency Gersh Agency has acquired the digital and alternative departments of A3 Artists Agency. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based Gersh Agency was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partners Michael Davis, Ethan Goldman, Adam Kaminsky, Edmund Polubinski and Robert Smith.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 11, 2024, 12:58 PM

nature of claim: /