Corporate Deal

Ingersoll Rand was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt offering valued at an aggregated $5.9 billion. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Tristan Brown, Jonathan Cantor, Richard Fenyes and Jonathan Pall. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2024, 9:49 AM

