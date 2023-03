Corporate Deal

LyondellBasell Industries has agreed to acquire technical compounds manufacturer Mepol Group in a deal guided by Jones Day and Gitti & Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rotterdam, The Netherlands-based LyondellBasell was advised by Wardynski & Partners and a Jones Day team led by partner Stefano Crosio. Mepol Group, which is based in Ferrara, Italy, was represented by a Gitti & Partners team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2023, 10:14 AM