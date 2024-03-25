Corporate Deal

Ingersoll Rand has agreed to acquire ILC Dover, a biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device designer and producer, from investment firm New Mountain Capital for approximately $2.3 billion in cash. The transaction, announced March 25, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Ravi Agarwal, Michael Beinus, Lee Blum, Adam Kool and Jennifer Perkins. New Mountain was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Adam Arikat, Elizabeth Cooper, Gregory Grogan, Peter Guryan and Johanna Mayer.

