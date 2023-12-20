Corporate Deal

Global retailer Coupang Inc. has agreed to acquire the business and assets of online luxury company Farfetch Holdings plc for $500 million. Seattle-based Coupang was advised by a Sidley Austin team that includes partners Jifree Cader, Ken Daly, Karen Goldstein, Mark Knight, Ryan Scofield and Martin Wellington. Farfetch, which is based in London, was represented by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by corporate partners Ed Barnett, Hector Sants, Ian Schuman and Josh Kiernan.

Business Services

December 20, 2023, 10:20 AM

nature of claim: /