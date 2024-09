Corporate Deal

Air transportation design and engineering firm BNP Associates has secured a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management LP in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Martin LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denver-based BNP Associates was represented by a Martin LLP team. Godspeed Capital, which is based in Washington, was advised by Latham & Watkins.

Business Services

September 26, 2024, 12:18 PM