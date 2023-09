Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has advised Golub Capital in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $3.4 billion. The issuance was announced Sep. 20 by Westlake, Ohio-based Thoma Bravo portfolio company Hyland Software. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Alfred Xue.

Technology

September 22, 2023, 9:01 AM

