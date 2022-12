Corporate Deal

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. was counseled by Weil, Gotshal & Manges in a debt issuance valued at 500 million euros ($528 million). The Weil Gotshal team included partners Manuel-Peter Fringer, Tobias Geerling, Britta Grauke and Gerhard Schmidt. Milbank advised the ad hoc committee of holders of convertible notes and senior unsecured notes on the financial restructuring of Corestate Capital. The Milbank team was led by partner Mathias Eisen.

Real Estate

December 12, 2022, 11:28 AM