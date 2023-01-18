Corporate Deal

Private equity firm GHK Capital Partners LP announced that it has completed the sale of Hasa Inc., a water treatment provider and distributor, to an entity controlled by Wind Point Partners in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Reed Smith. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based GHK Capital was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partners John D. Amorosi and Evan Rosen. Wind Point, based in Chicago, was advised by Reed Smith.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 18, 2023, 7:52 AM