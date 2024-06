Corporate Deal

TeachTown, a leading provider of special education solutions for students with moderate to severe learning challenges, announced that L Squared Capital Partners has agreed to acquire the company from Bain Capital Double Impact, a leading social impact investor. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bain and TeachTown were represented by Ropes & Gray partners Jordan Altman, Charles Boer and Renata Ferrari.

