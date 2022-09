Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners announced that it has acquired Asian-inspired frozen cuisine distributor and manufacturer Water Lilies Food LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cleveland-based Blue Point was advised by Baker & Hostetler. Counsel information for Water Lilies, which is based in Bay Shore, New York, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 8:18 AM