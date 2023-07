Corporate Deal

Cromwell Property Group and Hong Kong-based asset management firm Value Partners Group announced a joint venture agreement on Wednesday for Value Partners to receive a 50 percent stake in assets from the Cromwell Italy Urban Logistics Fund. Value Partners was advised by Paul Hastings partner Vivian Lam. Counsel information for Cromwell Property, which is based in Brisbane, Australia, was not immediately available.

July 12, 2023, 7:16 AM

