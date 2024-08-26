Corporate Deal

MBX Biosciences, Inc., a Phase 2 biotech developing precision peptides for endocrine and metabolic diseases, registered with the SEC on Aug. 23 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Carmel, Indiana-based company was advised by Goodwin Procter partners Mitchell Bloom and Edwin O'Connor. The underwriters, led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Jefferies Financial Group, were represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Yasin Keshvargar and Richard Truesdell.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 26, 2024, 1:13 PM