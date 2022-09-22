Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners, through its Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund VI, announced that it has placed a second strategic investment in Humic Growth Solutions Inc., an organic bio-stimulant manufacturer and supplier. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Mateo, California-based Paine Schwartz was advised by an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team led by corporate partners Sergio Urias and Michelle Chan. Counsel information for Humic Growth, based in Jacksonville, Florida, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 22, 2022, 9:37 AM