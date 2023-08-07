Corporate Deal

Campbell Soup Co. has agreed to acquire consumer-packaged food company Sovos Brands Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 7, is expected to close by the end of this year. Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell Soup was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners John D. Amorosi and Daniel Brass. Sovos Brands, which is based in Louisville, Colorado, was represented by Richards, Layton & Finger and Hogan Lovells. The Hogan Lovells team included partners Rick Climan and Keith Flaum. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson counseled Evercore, acting as the lead financial advisor to Campbell Soup. Certain funds affiliated with Advent International, a majority shareholder of Sovos, were guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

August 07, 2023

