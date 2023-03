Corporate Deal

ADNOC Gas plc, a gas processing company, registered with and commenced trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on March 13, raising approximately $2.5 billion in an initial public offering. The company was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by Dubai-based partners Marwan Elaraby and Jade Chu.

March 14, 2023, 10:05 AM