Corporate Deal

Amulet Capital Partners LP announced that it has acquired Eruptr LLC, a health care marketing platform focused on patient retention, in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Amulet Capital was advised by McDermott Will. Eruptr, which is based in Bowie, Massachusetts, was represented by a Sidley Austin team.

Business Services

February 08, 2023, 7:53 AM