Corporate Deal

BAIC Group portfolio company Investment Global Co. Ltd. announced that it has reduced its stake in Daimler Truck Holding AG by selling approximately 29 million shares in the company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hong Kong-based Investment Global was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Qian Hu and Dr. Markus Weber. Counsel information for Daimler Truck was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 19, 2023, 10:29 AM

