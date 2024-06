Corporate Deal

YSX Tech filed with the SEC on June 18 for an approximately $6 million IPO. YSX Tech, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Ogier and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li. The underwriters, led by Kingswood Capital Partners and US Tiger Securities, were represented by Greenberg Traurig.

Business Services

June 20, 2024, 3:24 PM

