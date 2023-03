Corporate Deal

Energy Transfer LP has agreed to acquire Lotus Midstream Operations LLC from an affiliate of EnCap Flatrock Midstream for $1.45 billion. The transaction, announced March 27, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Dallas-based Energy Transfer was advised by Sidley Austin. Lotus Midstream, which is based in Sugar Land, Texas, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Matt Falcone.

March 27, 2023, 11:41 AM

