Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has advised Citigroup and others in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $500 million. The issuance was announced Apr. 26 by Empresa Nacional del PetrĂ³leo (ENAP), a Chilean state-owned crude oil company. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Adam Brenneman and Jorge Juantorena. The notes come due 2033.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 11:42 AM

