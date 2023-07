Corporate Deal

Ares Management Corp. has agreed to acquire private equity firm Crescent Point Capital in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis and Milbank. The transaction, announced July 17, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Ares Management was advised by Latham & Watkins. Crescent Point, which is based in New York, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and a Milbank team.

July 18, 2023, 7:21 AM

