Corporate Deal

ABB announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens' wiring accessories business in China. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zurich-based ABB was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team that included partners Helmut Bergmann, Ninette Dodoo, Philipp Dohnke, Klaus-stefan Hohenstatt, Stephanie Hundertmark, Xin Liu and Norbert Schneider. Counsel information for Siemens was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 24, 2024, 5:20 PM

